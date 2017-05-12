Polio campaign; 645, 901 children to be vaccinated in Sialkot district

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

District Coordination Officer (DCO), Dr. Asif Tufail on Thursday announced to kick-started three-day polio campaign from May 15 under which as many as 645, 901 children would be vaccinated in district Sialkot.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of Anti-Polio Committee here at his office. He said that those children who could not be vaccinated due to certain reasons would cover under the program of catch up days.

He informed that 1102 mobile teams, 132 fixed teams and 68 transit teams would take active part to vaccinate children. He said that children from age group 6-month to 6-year would also be given dose of Vitamin A. CEO, Health Authorities, Dr. Javed Warraich said that the government set the target to vaccinate as many as 645, 901 children below age five in district Sialkot.

He informed that health authorities would be vaccinated gypsy children before start of campaign on May 14. He said that health department would be achieved 100 percent target during three-day polio campaign. DHO, Dr. Mehfooz ur Rehman, DDOH, Dr. Afzal Bhalli and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile on the direction of DC, Dr. Asif Tufail, local food department on Thursday conducted raids at different hotels, departmental stores, restaurants and ordered to seal a restaurant, Soda Water Company and Departmental Store on violation of Pure Food Act, a press release said.