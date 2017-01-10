Polio big challenge for Sindh govt: Murad

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the polio has become a big challenge for his government but “I have accepted this challenge and Inshallah would turn Sindh polio free province shortly.”

This he said while presiding over a high profile meeting on polio here at the New Secretariat on Monday. Those who attended the meeting include Health Minister DR Sikandar Mendhro, MNA Dr Azra Pechuho, Provincial Polio coordinator Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG police AD Khowaja, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, all divisional commissioners, CEO PPHI, PD EPI Fayaz Jatoi, representatives of federal government, representatives of WHO and Unicef and others.

Briefing the chief minister, the PD EPI Fayaz Jatoi said that during 2016 some 19 polio cases were detected all over Sindh, of them eight in Sindh, eight in KPK, two in FATA, one in Balochistan and zero case in the Punjab. He added that out of eight cases of Sindh seven are in rural areas and one in Karachi.

The chief minister was told that in 2015 there 54 polio cases in the country, including 12 in Sindh, 17 in KPK, 16 in FATA, seven in Balochistan and two in Punjab. On the chief minister said that it was painful that Punjab, Balochistan, FATA and KPK have improved but Sindh has shown a negligible progress. This shows that there is some problem which we have to address.—NNI