Policies being implemented for welfare of minority communities: Khatumal

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs, Dr. Khatumal Jeewan has said that policy for the job quota reserved for women, special persons and minority community is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Besides, vocational training projects for women belonging to minority community will also be planned so that trained women could get job immediately,

Talking to a delegation of women at his office on Tuesday,Jeewan said that women were playing a vital role in nation building and they should get ample opportunities for training and education as well.

He further said, ‘Educated mother is the surety for the better future of new generation. Educated man and woman are millstone to create a prosperous, balanced and civilized society.

Jeewan elaborated that present government is trying to provide all rights to the women.

Adding that Minorities Affairs Department has also released Marriage Funds to the poor and needy families who cannot bore wedding expenses of their daughters and sisters.