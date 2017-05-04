Policemen performing duties in border areas pride of KP Police: IGP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salah-ud-din Khan Mehsud today paid a surprise visit to police posts in the peripheral areas of Peshawar situated along the boundary with tribal belt. Chief Capital City Police Peshawar also accompanied the IGP on this occasion.

During the visit the IGP visited Arbab Tapo police check post and Zingli police post which owing to its contiguity to the tribal belt have remained vulnerable and witnessed heavy attacks from militants operating from the tribal belt.

The IGP interacted with the constabulary deployed at these check posts and enquired about their preparedness. The IGP while expressing satisfaction over the duty of officials deployed in the volatile and remote area, praised them for their bravery and termed them as pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The IGP directed the jawans to come up to the attached expectations of the general public and create place in their hearts through good behaviour and professionalism. He distributed cash awards amongst them for their moral boosting.

Chief Capital City Police briefed the IGP about the available facilities and confronting problems to the jawans on these police posts. The IGP directed the CCPO to further strengthen the security measures and provide better accommodation facilities to the jawans performing duty there.

The IGP also met with the local people gathered on the occasion and enquired from them about the police duty and law and order in their areas. While talking to the locals the IGP said that terrorism was a national issue and added that terrorists cannot lower the moral of the police force and the general public through their nefarious activities.

The police chief hoped that police, Army and general public will jointly foil the evil designs of the terrorists by flushing them out from areas thereby ensuring peace. The IGP appealed to the locals to keep strict vigilance in their surroundings and in case of any suspicious activity inform the local police in time.