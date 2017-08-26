Policemen deputed at bus stands to check overcharging

City Reporter

Various special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been constituted that will monitor the bus and wagon stands in city and impose fine upon those transporters who would be found involved in overloading and charging extra fares from the passengers on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The ITP have also provided numbers and the passengers who face any illegal activity on the part of the transporters will be able to contact on these numbers and file their complaints against the relevant transporters. These number are 051-9230773 and 051-9263183-5.

SSP Traffic Malik Matloob Ahmad said if the transporters charged extra fares then they would take action and return back the money to the passengers who should had a congenial environment to go to their hometowns to spend Eid days. “Banners, streamers and notices warning transporters of overcharging and overloading with strong punitive measures have been placed at all bus and wagon stands so if the transporters carry out any illegal activity then the passengers should not hesitate and inform us about it,” he said.