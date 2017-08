Our Correspondent

Bannu

A police constable was martyred when unidentified gunmen attacked a check post in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. The attack, carried out in the early hours, targeted the police check post in Yak Qabar village of the district, police sources said. “At the time of the attack, the constables were busy changing their duties and the victim was alone at the spot.”