Policeman involved in liquor trade arrested

Gujranwala

While police is accused of all sorts of high handedness including corrupt practice,torture and dacoity, a policeman has been arrested in Gujranwala for transporting high quality liquor and beer.

According to details, patrolling police have conducted an operation near Aimanabad Road in Gujranwala on Tuesday night and recovered huge quantity of liquor from a police official’s vehicle.

Reports said Police have recovered at least 24 litres of high quality liquor and 40 cans of beer from the car and arrested an accused named Sohail. Police sources said that Sohail is a constable in Punjab police and currently deployed for duty at the State Bank.—INP