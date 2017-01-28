Policeman injured in firing by motorcyclist

A motorcyclist Friday opened fire on two constables of Islamabad police resulting serious injuries to one.

A police spokesman said motorcyclist identified as Ashraf opened fire on Abdul Hameed and Sohail Akhter performing their duty at sector I-8/4 when he stopped for checking.

Constable Abdul Hameed was seriously injured after receiving a bullet in his abdomen while his other colleague fortunately remained safe and managed to overpower the motorcyclist, he said.

He said the wounded police constable had been shifted to PIMS where he was stated to be in critical condition.—APP

Related