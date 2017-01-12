Police to take action against land mafia in Journalist Colony

Observer Report

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf has said effective action would be taken against land mafia in Journalist Colony and cases will be registered against the accused.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday. The DIG said staff of police Chowki established in Journalist Colony would increase security of residents and keep an eye on the land mafia.

He said police would fully cooperate to resolve all problems of the Journalist Colony while security of the Press Club would be made more effective.

Lahore Press Club President Muhammad Shahbaz Mian, other office bearers, Administrator of Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation Col (r) Athar Nasir and senior journalists were also present.