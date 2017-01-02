Police team visits ICB to present a friendly image of department

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad Police in order to present a friendly picture of the police department, establish liaison with the general public and to address their queries/misconceptions has chalked out a plan to approach people, visit offices and institutions and deliver lectures. For this purpose, the representatives of the Islamabad Police visited Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3. The visit according to the police spokesperson is a part of police-public relations and cooperation development programme. Inspector General of Islamabad Police Tariq Masood Yasin is behind this approach-the-people campaign, he further said.

SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh led the visit while SHO Aabpara police station Inspector Tanveer Abbassi , officials of Special Branch, Traffic, Bomb Disposal Squad, Band Staff, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 and cricket players also attended it.

The police officials paid this visit to educate students about various precautionary and safety tips in case of any emergency like situation. SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh briefed the students and teachers about routine police affairs and functioning of various wings of police department. The students were informed about various traffic rules and safety tips while driving or moving on roads.

On the occasion SP (City) responded to various queries of students about jobs of police and f working of police department following which the students hailed efforts of the force towards peace and tranquility in the city.

The basic purpose of this visit was to create as well as promote self confidence among students by ensuring their own safety and protection in case of any untoward like situation. The students were told not only to focus on their studies but also keep vigilant eye in their surroundings and inform police or Rescue 15 in case of observing any abandoned luggage of suspect.

The students were also briefed as how to make their homes and vehicles safe. They were also asked to completely scrutinize data of their domestic servants and to employ them after complete investigation.