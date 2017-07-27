Police stations to be computerized

Islamabad police Ministry of Interior has decided to computerize working of all police stations in Islamabad which would be later supervised through a central command system.

The working of all Police Stations shall be computerized as approval has been given by Planning Development and Reforms Division, the source told APP here on Wednesday.

He said that establishment of Model Police Stations in ICT has been also approved by Planning, Development & Reforms Division at a cost of 998 million.

It has been directed to computerize the whole record as well as other functions of all police stations in Islamabad and to supervise it through a central command. The computerization of the records of all the Federal Police stations would enhance cooperation among them, the source maintained.

Most of the police stations in Islamabad have started working on this project and updating their record.—APP

