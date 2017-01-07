Police station attacked

City Reporter

Three men including two policemen were injured on Friday when unknown men attacked the Taimuria police station near Five Star Chowrangi.

According to details, unknown men hurled a grenade at the police station injuring an assistant sub-inspector. An exchange of fire that followed injured a traffic police officer and a passer by.

The injured have been transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, a policeman was shot dead at Rashid Minhas Road.

Sporadic incidents of firing are not unheard of in Karachi, where various political and religious groups fight for control.

The city has witnessed a reduced violence after the state initiated the Karachi Operation in 2013.