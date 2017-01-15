Police start crackdown against overcharging

Abbottabad

Public transport of Hazara division on Saturday have made their fares doubled as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations are closed owing to low gas pressure in the Hazara Division.

According to the details, while taking the advantage of Sui Gas load management in Hazara Division transporters of local routs and inter city have made their fares double.

In Abbottabad, Havelian, Mansehra and Haripur cities transporters increased fares from Rs 10 to Rs 20. While talking to APP, Incharge Traffic Police Abbottabad Cadet Farooq said that on the public complaints Abbottabad traffic police has started crackdown against overcharging.

He said that commuters at local routes of Mandian and Nawanshar have registered their complaints against overcharging whereas traffic police has imposed heavy fines on transporters and also directed the commuters not to pay extra fares.—APP