Police should stop treating all Pashtuns as terrorists: Siraj

Lahore

Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has warned the Punjab government by expressing that Punjab should stop treating all the pashtuns as terrorists. He professed that an environment of hatred has been created through such kinds of acts of Punjab police.

JI Emir let it be known that government should carry out the operation against terrorists regardless of the fact as to whether they are present at Madaris or sitting in the parliament.

While expressing his views about Panamagate case, the senator commented that no matter what the verdict comes in the case, the present government has lost its political and moral credibility in this regard.

Siraj-ul-Haq revealed that any kind of amendment in Toheen-i-Risalat law would not be tolerated and in this regard, Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat(saw) day would be observed on 1st March with great zeal and zest.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Central General Secretary, Liaquat Baloch Sunday urged all political and religious parties to shun their differences and get united to eliminate terrorism, militancy and insurgency from the country.

He was talking to the media here after distributing talent awards at the annual ‘Genius of Sialkot and Talent Awards Ceremony’. The event was organised under the auspices of Islami Nizaamat-e-Taaleem Pakistan.

Directors Hafiz Qaiser Nadeem, Hidayatullah Khan, acting JI Emir Sialkot District Chaudhry Inamullah and JI Sialkot District spokesperson Arif Mehmood Sheikh were also present on the occasion.—Agencies