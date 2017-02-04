Police shoot dead young man for not stopping car at check post

Sophia Siddiqui

A young man was shot dead by a police officer in Islamabad’s Sector I-10/1 in the early hours of Friday allegedly after failing to stop at a checkpoint, Taimur received at least one bullet injury to the head after Samiullah Niazi of the police’s Eagle Squad opened fire on his vehicle.

He reported to have died on the spot from the injury. The officer fled the scene after the incident. Police said they had initiated a search for the suspect.

Police officials said they had instructed Taimur to stop his car but he had sped off. The police officer opened fire at Taimur after his refusal to stop, they claimed. A female passenger in the same vehicle was reported to be in safe condition.

The incident sparked rioting and protests on Islamabad’s IJP Road, with the victim’s family dismissing the police statement and saying there had been no prior warning or order to stop before the officer opened fire. Protesters had set a police camp on fire.

The protesters later dispersed after negotiations with police officials. A case has been registered against the police officer at the Sabzi Mandi police station by Taimur’s brother. No arrests have been made.

Police said that medical checkup of the girl recognized as Maheen would also be carried out however, her statement has been recorded. I am Taimour’s friend and came from Lahore to meet him. We were going to pick another friend when the mishap took place. Taimour was alive but he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital”, Maheen said.

Meanwhile, girl’s mother also recorded statement saying her daughter’s name is Sonia who became friend with Taimour on Facebook. She said that Sonia went to Islamabad to celebrate her birthday with Taimour. On the other hand, SHO Saleem Shah has been suspended for not arresting the officer.