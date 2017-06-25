Police seize 900 litres liquor; 4 women dealers held

Bhakkar

Police on Saturday recovered 900 litres of liquor in a raid in Bhakker and arrested four women dealers. According to police, Sadder Police on a tip off conducted a raid in Bhakker and recovered huge amount of liquor and other narcotics. The recovered liquor is said to be over 900 litres. Police arrested four women dealers of liquor and registered eight different cases against the accused. Police said that the recovered liquor was to be sold on Eid in different areas of Bhakkar city.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Charsadda that another policeman was killed in an exchange of fire with proclaimed offenders in Charsadda on Saturday, in which two of the suspects were also killed. According to details, an assistant sub-inspector was gunned down in an exchange of fire with the suspects. Two of the suspects were killed in retaliatory fire, police said. The deceased suspects were identified as Imtiaz and Iftikhar. A fresh wave of terror attacks started on Friday, primarily targeting police officials across the country. Seven policemen were among the 14 killed in a suicide car bombing near the office of the inspector general of police Balochistan on Gulistan Road, Quetta.

Later on Friday, four police officials were killed in a gun attack by unknown assailants in Karachi’s SITE area. While, in South Waziristan explosion one student was injured when a landmine exploded in Ladha, South Waziristan Saturday morning. The injured student was shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital Wana, said hospital sources. He has been identified as Naimat. In February, three Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in an explosion in the same agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. The explosion had occurred in Zarmelan area of the agency.—INP