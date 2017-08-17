Police reporting centres being established

City Reporter

Around 90 percent work pertaining to setting up of police reporting centres has been completed. This was informed at a meeting chaired by the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja, here at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

It was informed that such centres are being established at the police ranges’ level. These would become operational after the completion of the remaining work.

The IGP directed that steps be initiated immediately for streamlining the sewerage system at the Police Line Garden Karachi South.