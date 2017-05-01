Police report confirms Indian army used man as human shield

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, local police have acknowledged that Indian army is involved in tying a youth to bonnet of an army vehicle and using him as human shield on April 9 in central Kashmir’s Badgam district The police in a report submitted to the local Human Rights Commission said, Farooq Ahmad Dar “was tied to the bonnet of the Army vehicle as human shield under threat. He was kept under wrongful confinement and was paraded/moved within the area.”

The police wrote to the Indian army to identify its men involved in tying the youth to the bonnet of army vehicle and using him as human shield.—KMS