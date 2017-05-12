Police register cases for violating of law

Rawalpindi

The police have registered cases against 16 persons on violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015, violating the ban on use of loudspeakers and Security Ordinance violation.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Bani police held Gulfraz, Asadullah, Shoukat, Mansoor, Sohrab, the five landlords and tenants for violating renting rules.

Murree police netted Faiz Qureshi who allegedly violated Sound System Ordinance. Similarly, Gujar Khan police booked Tayyab Sadiq and Ishtiaq on the same violation.

Meanwhile, on security ordinance violation, Saddar Baroni police arrested Muhammad Nawaz, Dawood, Sikandar, Abu Bakar and Idrees. The police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, taking action in accordance with the law against property landlords, hotel owners and tenants on renting rules and other rules violations.—APP