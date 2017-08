Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered two children from a shopkeeper on bounded child labour case from Ugoki Model Town. According to police, DD Labour Amjad lodged a report before Ugoki Police Station that Touseef, shopkeeper bounded two children for labour at his shop.

Police raided on his shop and recovered two children Abbas Ali, (5) and Abbas (14). Police sent the children to Child Protection Department.