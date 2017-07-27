Police recover drugs worth millions of rupees

Peshawar

The city Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested more than a dozen drug peddlers and recovered counter band worth millions of rupees during action initiated on special instruction issued by SSP Operations Sajjad Khan. Gulbahar police under the headship of SHO Umer Afridi and staff arrested three persons including Jalil, Daud and Taimur and recovered 3,410 gm hashish from them while during a raid at the den of famous drug peddler Alamzeb, police recovered 1,200gm hashish and arrested the accused. In the jurisdiction of Yakkatut police station, sub inspector Imran arrested a drug pusher Samiullah of Tehkal and recovered 2,200 gm hashish from his possession. —APP