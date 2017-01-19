Police recover drugs, liquor, tempered vehicles

Rawalpindi

Police under its ongoing drive against anti-social elements have arrested 25 lawbreakers including, two drunkards and six renting rules violators besides recovering 2410 grams charras, 20 liter wine, three pistols 30 bore with 16 rounds and five stolen and tempered vehicles from the possession of arrested accused.

According to Police spokesman, Pirwadhai police netted accused Muhammad Fayyaz for having 1480 grams charras. R.A.Bazar police held accused Toqeer Ahmed with 530 grams charras. Civil Line Police netted accused Hameed and recovered 400 grams charras.

City police arrested accused Gohar Rehman and seized five liters wine. New Town police also recovered 10 liter wine from the possession of accused Umar Farooq. Taxila police apprehended accused Irfan for carrying five liter wine. Murree police rounded up accused Zaghum and City police arrested Atta ullah who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons. Wah cantt police recovered a tempered Mehran car from the possession of accused Ahmed and a Suzuki carry van and three stolen cars from Shamsher Khan.

Pirwadhai police arrested accused Amanullah and Amir Nawab and Bani police nabbed accused Madad Ali and Bilal Khan who were involved in illegal LPG decanting. Meanwhile, Gungmandi district police under National Action Plan booked six renting rules violators namely accused Mahboob ullah, Akram, Gulzar Khan, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Hassan and Amin.—APP