Police recover 250 bottles of liquor

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Wednesday arrested a drugs dealer and recovered 250-bottle of liquor from his possession. According to police, PS Motara intercepted a car near the village of Adam Draz.

During search, police recovered 250-bottle of liquor from the hidden cavity of the car and arrested car driver Iqbal. Police after registering a case and started investigations.

Police on Wednesday also arrested four bike-wheeler who were wheeling at different parts of city.

According to police, PS Muradpur managed to arrest four bike-wheeler as named Husnain, Junaid, Ghulam Muhammad and Hafeez who were involved in one wheeling at Kashmir Road.

Police took their bikes into the custody. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Asif Tufail on Wednesday paid a visit of Wheat Purchase Center (WPC) Sambrial and viewed arrangements being made for purchasing wheat, a press release said.

He also expressed satisfaction facilities being provided to farmers at Wheat Purchase Center. He directed Food Department to provide all-out facilities to farmers at Wheat Purchase Center.

He also directed to ensure wheat purchase policy of the government and gave preference to all those farmers who approach first.

ADC Revenue, Dr. Umer Sher Chatha, AC Touqeer Ilyas Cheema and others were present on the occasion.