Police receive response on PAS

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar received 14 complaints on the first day of successful launching of Police Access Service (PAS) through SMS messages on his cell and all complainant were contacted by the Abbottabad police to redress their grievances says DPO while talking to Media Men here on Saturday.

Abbottabad police has launched this system yesterday (Friday) where general public is being given access to the police officials against any kind of complaint either against the police excess or any other nature which also includes the illegal confinement, harassment by the police staff or any other issue where the common man and ordinary citizens has to knock the doors of any forum like police to provide him safety and security etc.

The system provides chance to citizens to record their complaints by any of way Email, Fax & SMS and all the numbers are put on display through large number of panaflex and boards put on display on each and every knock and corner of the city and a regular live telecast of numbers and addresses will be advertised through local cable network says DPO.

DPO said that this is one sort of check on the working of police force and told that for the smooth running of the system, a team of technical staff is working at backhand office where green light indicates that complaint is contacted in target time of 24 hours and report will be submitted within three days where the complaint will be replied with the action taken on the complaint and if complaint is kept pending will be market as blue and red will show that complainant is not contacted.