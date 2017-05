Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), headed by Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly denounced the raid on the residence of its District President for Islamabad, Fayyaz Ahmed Das, and torturing of his family members by Indian police.

The TeH spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police raided the house of Fayyaz Ahmed Das at Waghama in Bijbehara area of the district and tortured his family members.—KMS