Police personnel suspended for ‘extorting Eidi’ from shopkeeper

Staff Reporter

With Eidul Fitr around the corner, many police personnel have entitled themselves to money that they extort from shopkeepers in the name of Eidi. One such incident was witnessed at Iqbal Market in Orangi Town. A CCTV camera footage shows two uniformed police personnel taking money from a shopkeeper. They took away Rs1,500 reportedly extorted as Eidi. After the CCTV footage surfaced, Orangi SP Abid Ali Baloch sprung into action, starting an investigation into the issue. Subsequently, both the personnel were suspended. According to the SP, both the personnel , Ijaz and Naseemuddin , were deployed at the market police station and were identified with the help of the CCTV footage. He added a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the policemen. This is not the first incident reported in the city. The system of personnel taking money from shopkeepers and drivers as ‘Eidi’ becomes active every year when the festival is approaching. The custom exists in other parts of the country as well.