Police performance better in 2016, yet there’s room for improvement

Outgoing year witnesses decline in crime rate

Zubair Qureshi

A considerable decline has been witnessed in the outgoing year (2016) and 25pc less cases of crime were reported during the year. This was revealed during a briefing by the senior police officers to the IGP Islamabad Police Tariq Masood Yasin in a meeting held to review the overall law and order situation in the federal capital during the year.

Besides decline in crime rate, there has been a significant success against narcotics smugglers and those keeping illegal weapons the meeting was further told. Senior police officers including DIG (Headquarters) Khalid Khan Khattak, DIG (Operations), all AIGs, SSP (Operations) Mir Vais Niaz, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob, SP (Investigation), all Zonal SPs, all DSPs, all SHOs of police stations, ACLC and CIA staff attended the meeting. The IGP reviewed the crime cases of 2016 and special briefing was given by Zonal SPs to him. The IGP said that it should be top priority to register the crime cases without any delay and public access to police officials should be made ways.

The IGP also directed to resort to social media for the purpose and asked SPs, SDPOs and traffic police officials to create face book pages. The contact numbers of all police stations, relevant police officials along with their photos and all other necessary details should be mentioned on this page, he added.

He said that SHOs of all police stations should remain in touch with traffic police staff to ensure smmoth flow of traffic in their respective areas. The IGP was told that 25 per cent decline in crime rate has been witnessed during 2016 as compared to 2015 and Islamabad would be the first district in the country having decrease in crime rate.

It was told that 94 murder cases were reported in various police stations of Islamabad during 2016 as compared to 115 murder cases in the corresponding period of 2015. One case of kidnapping for ransom was reported in 2016 and seven in 2015; 17 dacoity cases reported in 2016 and 31 in 2015; 280 street crime and snatching cases in 2016 and 338 in 2015; 251 burglary cases in 2016 and 300 in 2015; 177 bike theft cases in 2016 and 263 in 2015 and 249 car theft cases in 2016 and 369 cases in 2015. Meanwhile, Islamabad police busted 97 gangs of dacoits in 2016, 123 burglars’ gangs and arrested 67 bike and car thieves while 3164 proclaimed offenders and 778 court absconders were held in this period. Following National Action Plan, Islamabad police conducted 246 search operation in 2016 while 726 persons have illegal weapons were held besides recovery of 72 Kalashnikovs, 62 guns/carbines, 616 pistols/revolvers and 14400 rounds. A total of 629 accused of narcotics smuggling were held and 232 kilogram hashish, 36 kilogram heroin, two kilogram opium and 55014 wine bottles were recovered from them.

Later, the IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin directed for effective policing measures in the city and also to inculcate friendly police ecology. He asked all police officials to ensure registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens. Islamabad police chief said that policing is a service oriented job and every police official must serve the humanity with devotion.