Police patrolling starts on AJK routes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

On the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Police has started patrolling on the routes from Islamabad to leading towns of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). The purpose of this patrolling is to save the Overseas Pakistanis from the incidents of looting. Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt informed that a number of Overseas Pakistanis arriving from abroad had made complaints about the incidents of looting while traveling from Islamabad to their native towns in AJK specially Mirpur.

Shaheen Khalid Butt told that this issue was taken up with the high ups of Punjab Police and as a result of it ,patrolling has been started on these specific routes. He further said that due to this reason, Overseas Pakistanis, Specially British Pakistani families were reluctant to come to Pakistan.