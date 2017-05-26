Police officials discuss welfare issues, reforms in policing affairs

Staff Reporter

Police officials here on Thursday deliberated upon various police welfare issues in Pakistan and came up with specific recommendations for reforms to ensure effective policing.

According to details, the third conference of Retired Inspectors General of Police was held here on Thursday organized by Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) in collaboration with National Police Bureau.

The theme of this day-long conference held under the auspicious of newly established AFIGP was police reforms and welfare. The previous conferences held in 2015-16 were arranged by National Police Bureau.

The Primary objective of this congregation was to have a formal reunion and gathering of Retired Inspectors General of Police and to benefit from their experience in addressing emerging challenges of policing in Pakistan. Around 70 IGPs besides 15 heads of various police organizations participated in it.

These recommendations would be conveyed to appropriate authorities for developing welfare measures for the force.