Police officials asked to treat people respectfully

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday directed the police officials to treat people respectfully in police stations and demonstrate professional behaviour while dealing with applicants. During his first visit as IGP to Gujranwala Region, he said these practices would bring good name for the force and soft image of the department would also be promoted. “Observance of law and order in our line is the foremost demand of our profession”, he added. He further said welfare of Punjab Police and up-gradation of IT projects in the department was among his top priorities. IGP Arif Nawaz said Police Hospital at every Regional Headquarters would be established like Lahore, where Hospital of the pattern of CMH was near to completion. Earlier, RPO Gujranwala Muhammad Tahir presented a welcome address and detailed performance report of the regional. During his visit, the IGP laid flowers on the martyrs’ monument in the police lines and offered Fateha. Later, the IGP visited front desk in Police Station Kamonki and appreciated the staff for performing their duty with true spirit. Senior officers were also present there.

