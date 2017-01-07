Police officials asked to effectively combat crimes

Staff Reporter

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad Sajid Kiani on Friday directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

In a meeting held here at Rescue 15, Sajid Kiani reviewed the overall performance of heads of various police stations which was also attended among others by SPs, SDPOS and SHOs.

The SSP also directed all police officials to launch effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders as well as other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature and ensure their immediate arrest.

The SSP directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets.

He directed all police officials to ensure registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens.

Sajid Kiani asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.