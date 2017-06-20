Police officers asked to conduct combing operation, mock exercises

Staff Reporter

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Capt (r) Muhammad Amin Vains on Monday ordered the police officers to launch combing operations and mock exercises to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting with senior police officers regarding foolproof security arrangements on Eidul Fitr, held here at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

He said that every SP would conduct combing operation and mock exercise in their division till Eidul Fitr in which emergency exercises will be held in different places.

He said that important buildings of the city would be provided security according to its category.

He said that strict action would be taken against one wheeling and aerial firing till Eidul Fitr.

He directed the police officers to ensure effective patrolling in those areas where crime rate was increasing.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Asharf, DIG investigation Chaudhry Sultan, CTO SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad, SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Makain and other officers were also present.