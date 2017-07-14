Police officer among five arrested over target killings

Staff Reporter

Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh police on Thursday announced the arrest of an on-duty police officer on the charges of taking part in targeted killings across Karachi including the May 12, 2007, carnage. According to SSP CTD Muneer Sheikh, the police constable who was posted in Additional IG Karachi’s office was a trained target killer and belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). “He was a target killer before joining the police and was recruited in force on the same basis by MQM. He participated in the May 12 carnage during training and did other killings too,” said SSP CTD Muneer Sheikh. Sheikh added that he took instructions from the political party’s South African setup.