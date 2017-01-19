Police notifies new routes for heavy traffic from 6 AM to 11 PM

Observer Report

The Sindh government has issued alternative routes for the movement of heavy goods carrier vehicles from 06:00 am to 11:00 pm in Karachi.

According to a press release issued from the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police Traffic Asif Ijaz Sheikh, the movement of trucks, tankers, oil tankers and dumpers would be not allowed with immediate effect on Jam Sadiq Bridge (KPT Interchange opposite Imtiaz Super Market), Korangi, Boulevard Lignal Signal to Sunset Boulevard Signal No.1, Defence Library, Punjab Colony, Sub-Marine Light Signal, Khayaban-e-Saadi Over KPT Underpass Clifton, Boat Basin upto NLC Intersection, Mai Kolachi Road and vice versa.

According to the issued directives, the alternative routes for heavy goods carrier vehicles intending to approach KPT from Korangi Industrial Area and vice versa would be through Mauripur Road, Gulbai, Shershah, Northern Bypass, Super Highway, Link Road, right turn National Highway, left turn from Manzil Petrol Pump, Younus Chowrangi, Dawood Chowrangi, Road 8000, Jam Sadiq Bridge.