Police man awarded for showing valour

Peshawar

Commandant, Elite Force, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah awarded RRF and Elite Force jawans on exhibiting professional skill, alertness and valour in the Tangi Charsadda incident.

A severe encounter took place between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and the three suicide bombers who tried to enter inside the court in Tangi Charsadda the other day.

The RRF and Elite Force jawans along with the local police showed extra-ordinary professional skills and gallantry acts and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by killing them on the spot and thus averted a huge catastrophic.

The whole nation including top leaderships of the country highly appreciated the courageous performance of the police.—APP