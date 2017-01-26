Police lodges FIR against Qandeel’s father

Multan

Police have registered a case against Qandeel Baloch father and constituted teams for the arrest of accused on Thursday.

As per details, police lodged a case against Azeem Baloch, father of social media star Qandeel Baloch as he was not willing to give statement against the accused Aslam Shaheen to which the Session Judge ordered the police to file a case against Azeem Baloch.

On the other hand, police have formed teams for the arrest of the accused.

The father of slain Qandeel Baloch had earlier filed an application in the court to nominate social media star’s elder brother Aslam Shaheen in the case but now he is not willing to give statement.—INP