Police legal affairs monitoring application introduced

Staff Reporter

The Punjab police have introduced an application “Police Legal Affairs Monitoring” to ensure timely preparation of court cases and monitoring of officers concerned appearing before the court related to cases of Central Police Office (CPO), RPOs and DPOs.

Presiding over a meeting of police legal wing at CPO on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz said that officers appearing before the court should not only feed the case related information including next hearing date and remarks/directions of courts in the application but also inform other officers concerned in this regard.

He directed the officials to update and computerized the whole record of court cases pertaining offices of CPO, RPOs and DPOs through this application.

DIG IT Humayun Bashir Tarar, SSP Investigation Punjab Abdurrub Chaudhry, AIG Legal Rana Ilyas and other senior officers besides representatives of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) were present.

Directing the AIG Legal, the IGP said that short courses about this application and capacity building programmes should be organized for the officers appearing before the court.

The use of the application would help in analyzing the performance of officers, pursuing the case, the IGP said.