Police to launch online registration system for tenants

Islamabad Police is all set to start online registration of tenants and property holders through a web based system in order to facilitate its citizens.

This technology driven monitoring system has been developed following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Khalid Khattak.

Following this system, public can register themselves voluntarily with the police in simpler and trouble free manner. This rare IT initiative has been made a permanent feature of the security process as it will be of immense utility to keep an eye on the activities of the suspects and to ensure security of the citizens.

The link to register tenant details will be as follows:Islamabadpolice.gov.pk/tnt

The IGP said people would be facilitated through the use of modern technology.

He said Islamabad police would be made more alert through introduction of this strictly supervised tool and its efficiency towards security matter will definitely improve.—APP

