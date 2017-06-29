Police to launch crackdown against drug peddlers

Zubair Qureshi

Drug abuse in educational institutions has not only posed a serious threat to the lives and career of students, it has also made PM’s daughter Maryam Naawaz’ dream of making Islamabad’s educational institutions model institutions almost impossible. According to reports, almost 50 per cent students of different educational institutions in Islamabad are either addicted to drugs or they are exposed to frequent temptation. Police and law enforcement agencies have therefore made a comprehensive plan to launch crackdown against drug peddlers in capital’s schools and colleges after the summer vacation is over.

In this regard, necessary correspondence has been carried out with the heads of the institutes, area police officers and the office-bearers of the Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs), source in police told Pakistan Observer here on Wednesday. In the first step policemen in plain clothes will be deputed in and around the educational institutions to collect information and point out the drug supplier, the sources further told. Students who have been either victimized or made offer by the drug peddlers will also be approached for cooperation, they added.

It was in October last year when the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control was given the shocking statistics during a meeting that up to 53 percent students of large private schools in Islamabad were addicted to drugs. Since then the matter has been reported and resolve expressed by relevant quarters to carry out a comprehensive drive against drug peddlers in the schools and colleges of Islamabad. The report prepared by a non-government organisation (NGO) stated that 44 to 53 percent students of large private schools in the federal capital were addicted to various kinds of drugs. The addicts are either provided intoxicants by their fellows or teachers, which added to the astonishment of the committee members.

Dr Maria Sultan, DG, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) had told the briefing the average age of students in the private schools, in which nearly 44 to 53 percent of pupils are taking either artificial or hard drugs or were addicted to heroin, is in the age groups 12-16 and 16-19. Interestingly, the Senate’s Standing Committee had sought an inquiry report into the matter within 15 days but so far the report has not been submitted.