Police launch crackdown on beggars

Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown to arrest professional beggars and their handlers to curb this menace. Following directions of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars handler while 150 beggars have been arrested during last 48 hours. Legal process has been initiated by registering FIRs against these nabbed professional alm-seekers,, SSP Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

He said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will remain continue and strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to beg.—APP

Related