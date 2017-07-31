Police introduces new traffic plan

Abbottabad

Abbottabad police on Sunday introduced new traffic management system in Abbottabad to cope with the traffic congestion in main Manshera road and Muree road of the district. This was stated by the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Muhammad Ishfaq Anwar while addressing the inaugural session of new traffic management plant here at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.

While giving the details DPO Abbottabad said that the new system was launched with the detailed deliberations including transporters, traders, media and other stack holders to ease the traffic issue of Abbottabad. He further said that All Suzuki pickups and High roofs were allotted 1 and 2 numbers where they would come out on road on its turn one day and other day would be off, school vans would exempted from turn system during the school timing but otherwise they would also be bound to the system.

DPO Ishfaq Ahmed disclosed that public transport vehicles those are running on surrounding areas routes were allotted different types of stickers through which every vehicle should be identified for its route. He said that public transport coming from Haripur and Mansehra uses main Manserha road for pick and drop of passengers which also creates traffic congestion, to resolve this issue we have formed a committee under the supervision of Gen. (R) Ayaz Rana whereas Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), SP traffic Abbottabad, president transporters unions and president traders unions would also be members, adding Ishfaq Ahmed said.

Earlier, Gen. (R) Ayaz Rana while addressing the ceremony said that shortage of transport terminals is a major cause of the issue.—APP