Police Hospital upgraded with core facilities

The hospital at police line headquarters Islamabad has been upgraded along with enhancement of beds capacity and provision of modern medical machinery there. Basic facilities like X-ray, ECG, Diabetes Clinic and others have been provided there while two air-conditioned general medical wards have been step up along with capacity of ten beds each there. Moreover, an officer ward of four beds will be also operational while sample collection center for medical tests has been also set up, police source said on Wednesday.—APP

