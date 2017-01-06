Police hold 2159 alleged criminals

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Attock police during the last year registered 1154 cases of different nature and arrested 2159 alleged criminals.

As per the sources, police registered 71 cases of murder and arrested 136 alleged killers, 22 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in rape, 20 accused were arrested for their involvement in kidnapping, 27 cases of bike theft were registered and 35 bike lifters were arrested, 502 cases of possessing illegal arms were registered and in this context 507 accused were sent behind the bars, 784 alleged criminals were arrested in 738 cases of drugs while 559 gamblers were arrested in 79 cases of gambling. Police also recovered more than 70 million rupees from dacoits and other alleged criminals.

The sources said that in 2015, Attock police registered 1500 cases and arrested 2084 alleged criminals.