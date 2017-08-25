Police helpline 9110 opened at IGP-Sindh office

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), AD Khowaja here on Thursday inaugurated the police helpline service 9110 attached to the Complaint Center functional at his office.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said all public complaints registered under 9110 will be recorded and that cases of serious nature will be personally handled by him. “A compact approach is being adopted to redress public grievances,” he said mentioning that the new system will be directly linked to all divisions of the province. “This is to ensure that people from across province may register their complaints directly to the IGP office without any inhibition,” said AD Khowaja.