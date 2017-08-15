Police foil bid of terror, three terrorists arrested in Duki

Loralai

Police foiled a bid of terror and apprehended three suspected terrorist in Duki area of Loralai district while the ceremony of 70th Independence Day celebration was postponed in the district. District Police Officer (DPO)) Duki Noor Muhammad Bareech said that three suspected terror were apprehended in the area by police team.

DPO said that three arrested terrorists 12 to 10 years-old resident of Quettas Ghousabad area were confessed about bid of terror during celebration of 70th Independence Day of 14 August in the area. They are students of madrasa and brought them here for sabotage activities on the occasion of celebration of freedom, DPO added. Gang of master mined was managed to escape from the scene.DPO said that the celebration of 70 Independence Day of 14 August was postponed in this regard in the area.—APP