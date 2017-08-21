Police fire water cannon as protesting lawyers turn violent in Lahore High Court

Police on Monday fired tear gas and water cannon on protesting lawyers who had gathered at the Lahore High Court (LHC) where contempt of court proceedings were underway against the president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s (LHCBA) Multan chapter.

The lawyers resorted to violence and protest after the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for LHCBA Multan president Sher Zaman Qureshi.

The lawyers threw stones at law enforcement personnel, dislodged an iron-grill gate inside the court and chanted slogans inside the court premises. Their attempt to storm the CJ block was thwarted as anti-riot police used tear gas and water cannon to force them out of the court premises.

The lawyers then continued their protest at the Mall Road.

During one of the hearings this month, a group of lawyers barged into LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s courtroom and created a hostile situation for the bench holding contempt of court proceedings.

On July 24, LHCBA Multan president Sher Zaman Qureshi along with some lawyers allegedly misbehaved with Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan in Multan during court proceedings.

Subsequently, the LHC chief justice withdrew judges from the Multan bench in an exercise of his constitutional powers, but made available the principal seat of the LHC, i.e. Lahore, and the Bahawalpur bench for the dispensation of justice.

Though the Multan bench was restored after a few days, lawyers are still on strike.