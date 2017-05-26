Police finalize security plan for Ramzan

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district police have finalized security arrangements for Ramzan and over 2000 police personnel, police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police personnel will be on security duty for 2,088 mosques, 87 Imam Barghas and other important places in the district.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police have made foolproof security arrangements for Ramzan-ul-Mubarik and there would be special security arrangements for all the main mosques, Imam Barghas, bazaars and other public places of the district.

Foolproof security arrangements would be for mosques to avert any untoward incident during the holy month. Special security steps would also be taken to guard 87 Imam Barghas.

According to security plan, additional police officers would be deployed particularly to cover mosques and other religious congregations in the district while special check posts have been established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. Rapid response squads have also been formed.