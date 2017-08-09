Police finalize security arrangements for PML-N’s rally

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

District police have finalized all arrangements to provide foolproof security to former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif’s rally which after passing through Murree Road will move ahead towards its destination via G.T.Road.

According to a police spokesman, 4000 cops would be deployed to provide security cover to the rally.

Tight security arrangements have been made while the party workers would only be allowed to join the rally from different entry points. Elite Force personnel would also be deployed for protection of the rally. Special contingents of commandos and police officials will be deployed on sensitive points and atop the high rise buildings. Walk through gates would be installed at different points from where PML-N supporters would be allowed to join the rally, he said adding, the police officials would use metal detectors and every party supporter would be checked properly.

Special checking of the rally route would be completed before its start. The route of the main rally would be sealed completely, he added.

He said, on the directive of City Police Officer, Israr Ahmed Abbasi, district police would provide security cover to the rally from Faizabad to Massa Kaswal.

Meanwhile, talking to media, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman informed, Rescue 1122 have finalized emergency arrangements for the rally.