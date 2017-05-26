Police finalize Ramzan contingency plan

Staff Reporter

Karachi police has finalized the Ramzan Contingency Plan. The comprehensive security plan include foolproof security to 4087 Taraveeh (including Masajids and open places), 128 Shabeena gatherings in the city, in addition to security cover during 5 times prayers.

This was informed to Home Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Khan Sial during a briefing at Karachi Police Office. Addl. IG Karachi Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar briefed the chair about the contingency plan in details. During the briefing, he also informed about security at shopping centers during the month of Ramzan.

Home Minister directed DIGs, SSPs, SPs to ensure their presence on roads from Iftari time up to end of Tareeveh time. “No excuse would be accepted in this regard”, he warned. He further asked Addl. IG ,Karachi to create a WhatsApp group and issue directives to all DIGs, SSPs, SPs to update status when visiting any Masjid, Imambargah, Taraveeh area etc. “ I will personally monitor the status of all officers and asses their performance”, he added. Home Minister stressed upon the zonal DIGs and District SSPs to work hard to control street crimes in the city and beef up snap checking and police patrolling.