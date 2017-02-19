Police facilitation centres in Karachi

UNDER instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Police in Karachi has started the process for establishment of Police Facilitation Centres aimed at getting rid of the culture of corruption at police stations. The objective of these centres is to help the people in verification of documents, registering employees and licences, alternate dispute resolution and other services.

This is, indeed, an appreciable move, which would go a long way in mitigating sufferings of the citizens at the hands of police and also contribute towards promotion of the concept of community policing. In civilized countries, police is considered to be people-friendly and citizens approach the police easily and with confidence but in our country it has become a symbol of terror. People do not visit police stations as this results in degradation, insults and in many cases citizens are also subjected to brow-beating and violence besides forcing them to pay bribe. Citizens are required to contact police for small things like verification of their antecedents, verification of documents of vehicles, character certificates, licenses and registration of report for missing documents, which has become an official requirement. They are treated callously by personnel of Police force at police stations and that is why people are welcoming the initiative of the Sindh Chief Minister for establishment of facilitation centres. One hopes these centres would be manned by civilized officials who would facilitate citizens genuinely and transparently. While appreciating the Sindh Government, we would urge other provinces to emulate the good example set by Sindh and introduce the system in their provinces as well. In fact, this should not be confined to setting up of police facilitation centres but also facilitation centres for other public dealing departments and organizations as has been done by the Punjab Government in case of arms licenses and introduction of dealer-based registration system for vehicles.

